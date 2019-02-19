WEATHER ALERT:Winter Storm Watch For Philadelphia, Surrounding Suburbs And Lehigh Valley Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s East Germantown section, that left a man critically injured Tuesday morning. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of East Chelten Avenue, just after 9 a.m.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm.

He was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

