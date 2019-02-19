SCHOOL CLOSINGS:All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Will Be Closed On Wednesday
UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal DUI crash that happened in Upper Chichester on Saturday. The head-on crash claimed the life of a female passenger.

Investigators say David Strowhouer was driving under the influence when he lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup truck, crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Subaru head-on. The crash happened on the 3300 block of Market Street at the CSX Bridge, just after 9 p.m.

A female passenger in the Subaru died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say Strowhouer was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and had five prior DUI convictions.

Strowhouer was arrested and charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle.

Man Arrested In DUI Crash That Killed Female Passenger In Upper Chichester, Say Police

Credit: Upper Chichester Township Police Department

 

