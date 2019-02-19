



UPPER CHICHESTER, Pa. (CBS) – A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal DUI crash that happened in Upper Chichester on Saturday. The head-on crash claimed the life of a female passenger.

Investigators say David Strowhouer was driving under the influence when he lost control of his Dodge Ram pickup truck, crossed over the double yellow line and struck a Subaru head-on. The crash happened on the 3300 block of Market Street at the CSX Bridge, just after 9 p.m.

A female passenger in the Subaru died at the scene. The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say Strowhouer was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and had five prior DUI convictions.

Strowhouer was arrested and charged with DUI and homicide by vehicle.