



BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) — A hearing is scheduled today for a Cumberland County woman charged in the death of her young son. Police say 24-year-old Nakira Griner originally reported that her 23-month-old son Daniel was abducted on Feb. 8.

Searchers from the child abduction response team and other authorities discovered the boy’s remains in the yard of her home.

The child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried under a shed in the yard of Griner’s home. Griner told police she hit the boy because he wouldn’t “eat nor listen to her,” according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint said Griner admitted striking the child so hard that she left bruises on his face and also said he fell down a flight of stairs. After striking the child, she didn’t call for help, but placed him in a stroller and left him alone.

Griner faces murder and other charges.