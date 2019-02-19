



WHITEHALL, Del. (CBS) – An arrest caught on camera is now under investigation by the Delaware Office of Civil Rights. The arrest happened Friday on East Bellamy Drive.

The video shows two New Castle County police officers holding down a 16-year-old boy with one of the officers hitting him several times.

What happened before the video is unknown.

Viral Video Shows Police Punching Teen In Head During Arrest In Delaware

But police say they received drug-dealing complaints in the area and the teenager matched a suspect’s description.

Police say they found marijuana, pills and more than $1000 in cash on the teen.