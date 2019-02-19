



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American Airlines and its flight attendant union are both reacting to a sexist skit posted online. The union says the video is demeaning to flight attendants and crew members.

The dance is burlesque-style and appears to show women dressed as American Airline flight attendants dancing to Shirley Bassey’s song “Hey Big Spender” while a seated man portrays an executive platinum customer.

American Airlines says it did not control or preview the event, but the performers are employees.

The airline and union are now asking for a full investigation.