POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Two people have been pulled out of a burning home in Pottstown, Montgomery County on Tuesday morning. One person was transported to the hospital. No word on the other victim’s condition.

The two-alarm fire happened on Washington Lane near Buttonwood Alley, just before 5:30 a.m.

The fire has been put under control. No word on how the fire started.

https://twitter.com/CrystalCranmore/status/1097826778473746432

