MOORESTOWN, N.J. (CBS) – One person has died after a fiery crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer in Burlington County. The accident happened behind the Marshall & HomeGoods on the 400 block of Route 38 and in front of the Moorestown Mall on Tuesday.

The crash happened after 12 p.m. with both vehicles catching on fire.

Police say the blaze possibly extended to the building.

No word what caused the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

