PETAH TIKVA, Israel (CBS) – A cat who remains calm amid the hustle and bustle of a busy train station is now a viral sensation. Meet Mitsi, who lives at a train station in Central Israel.

Mitsi is the picture of calm.

(Credit: CBS3)

Officials at the station say Mitsi was born around the corner and turned up at the station about two years ago.

Everyone at the station makes sure Mitsi stays safe, warm and fed.

“Most of the passengers are looking after Mitsi. They’re bringing food and stuff and toys and everything,” said station master Eli Ifrah.

So far, Mitsi’s video has been viewed millions of times.

