



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Urban Outfitters is paying homage to the 90s in more ways than one with its latest merchandise. Its latest attempt to hook consumers into buying vintage technology involves … VHS.

The popular retailer is now selling a random assortment of five VHS tapes from the 1990s.

Each set costs $40 and consumers can buy movies ranging from comedy to romance, science fiction and horror.

Studiohouse Designs put together the movie sets.

The product description reads: “Each set is unique, iconic and will vary from what is pictured here. Don’t worry – there are no duds in this batch!”

Urban Outfitters is also a place to buy vinyl records and Polaroid cameras. Now, it’s offering VHS tapes too.