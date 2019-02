PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – I-676 Westbound has reopened after an early morning crash involving a tractor-trailer snarled traffic on Monday.

The tractor-trailer overturned around 5:30 a.m. and was blocking the ramp from I-676/Vine Exwy WB to I-76 EB. The ramp to I-76 WB was also partially blocked.

The scene of the crash has since been cleared.

#BREAKING An accident involving a tractor trailer is blocking the ramp from I-676/Vine Exwy WB to I-76 EB. The ramp to I-76 WB is also partially blocked @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/w56Ij93cbw — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) February 18, 2019

No word if anyone was injured.