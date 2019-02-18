  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for a man suspected of stealing from multiple parked vehicles in the city’s Hawthorne neighborhood. The incidents happened on the 700 block of South Marvine Street on Feb. 10.

Authorities released surveillance video of the alleged thefts on Monday.

The video shows the suspect breaking into a parked car through the rear passenger window and taking several items. The suspect later returned and also gained entry to a second parked car through its rear passenger window and swiped several items.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to contact police at 215-686-3013.

 

