Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – Some exhausted Penn State students are finally getting some rest. They danced all weekend long, raising some serious cash for a great cause.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – Some exhausted Penn State students are finally getting some rest. They danced all weekend long, raising some serious cash for a great cause.
The annual “THON” fundraiser generates much needed money for pediatric cancer research.
The students couldn’t sleep or even sit for 46 straight hours.
The dance marathon has raised more than $167 million over the last 40 plus years.