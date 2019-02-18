Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) – Some exhausted Penn State students are finally getting some rest. They danced all weekend long, raising some serious cash for a great cause.

The annual “THON” fundraiser generates much needed money for pediatric cancer research.

The students couldn’t sleep or even sit for 46 straight hours.

The dance marathon has raised more than $167 million over the last 40 plus years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s