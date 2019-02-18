  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Marvel Universe is no more in the Netflix world. The popular streaming service on Monday cancelled “Jessica Jones” and “The Punisher,” which signals the official end of Marvel’s live-action TV shows on Netflix.

“The Punisher” ends after two seasons – Season 2 was released on Jan. 18. Netflix will release the third and final season of “Jessica Jones” at some point this year.

Marvel Television president Jeph Loeb, in a letter on the company’s website Monday, teased that the live-action TV shows will return in some capacity.

“Our Network partner may have decided they no longer want to continue telling the tales of these great characters… but you know Marvel better than that,” wrote Loeb. “As Matthew Murdock’s Dad once said, ‘The measure of a man is not how he gets knocked to the mat, it’s how he gets back up.’ To be continued…!”

In total, Marvel and Netflix had five live-action shows on the streaming service and now all five have been canceled.

“Daredevil” was canceled in November 2018 while both “Luke Cage” and “Iron Fist” were canned in October. “The Defenders” had just one season.

The shows will remain on Netflix.

