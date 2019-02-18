  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMMan with a Plan
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Offbeat, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several U.S. airlines will soon be offering new gender options for passengers.

Passengers will be able to select “undisclosed” or “unspecified” in addition to the traditional “male” and “female” choices.

Airlines For America, a trade group for numerous U.S. carriers says the move provides a “culture of diversity and inclusion.”

Demonstrators Gather At City Hall To Protest President Trump’s National Emergency To Build Border Wall

Supporters of transgender rights say this helps people who want to give the most accurate representation of their identities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s