



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several U.S. airlines will soon be offering new gender options for passengers.

Passengers will be able to select “undisclosed” or “unspecified” in addition to the traditional “male” and “female” choices.

Airlines For America, a trade group for numerous U.S. carriers says the move provides a “culture of diversity and inclusion.”

Supporters of transgender rights say this helps people who want to give the most accurate representation of their identities.