By Alexandria Hoff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As we reflect on the nation’s history this President’s Day, a new survey shows many of us need to brush up on United States civics. A majority of Americans can’t pass a United States citizenship test.

The Philadelphia-area is where it all began.

Although we are proud, it seems that our region struggles when it comes to retaining that historical knowledge.

“We should all know all of that, we should, they are pretty simple questions,” said one woman.

This month the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation surveyed 41,000 Americans with basic questions of American history.

Nationally, only four in ten people earned a passing grade.

“Based on our research, this is not an issue of whether high school teachers are adequately prepared or whether kids study American history in school,” said Foundation President Arthur Levine. “The answer to both questions is yes. This is an issue of how we teach American history.”

The study showed that Delaware residents ranked in the top 20 percent.

