BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bensalem are investigating after a driver’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint while fueling up at a gas station Monday morning.
Bensalem police say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Lukoil on the 4600 block of Street Road.
That’s where police say driver was carjacked while putting gas.
No word on a description of the vehicle or a suspect at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.