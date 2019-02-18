



BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bensalem are investigating after a driver’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint while fueling up at a gas station Monday morning.

Bensalem police say the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Lukoil on the 4600 block of Street Road.

That’s where police say driver was carjacked while putting gas.

No word on a description of the vehicle or a suspect at this time.

