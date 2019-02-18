  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Papa John’s is serving its workers a chance at a college education. The pizza chain is now offering to pay for undergraduate and graduate degree programs for its 20,000 corporate employees.

Papa John’s is also offering reduced tuition for the 70,000 people who work at its franchises.

It’s part of a new initiative fittingly called “Dough and Degrees.”

