BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A neighborhood in Burlington County is a now crime scene after a double shooting overnight.
Investigators surrounded a Lexus at Millbrook Drive and Middlebury Lane in Willingboro, where the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday.
Two people were rushed to hospitals.
No word on their injuries.
The Burlington County prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.