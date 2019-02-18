Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A neighborhood in Burlington County is a now crime scene after a double shooting overnight.

Investigators surrounded a Lexus at Millbrook Drive and Middlebury Lane in Willingboro, where the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday.

Two people were rushed to hospitals.

No word on their injuries.

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office has taken over the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s