



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say there is no threat to the community after a police-involved shooting Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. on the 300 block of Johnston Street.

Police say they arrived while a burglary was in progress and the suspects then fled in a car.

Shots were fired, but it’s unclear who was shooting.

One suspect was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say all other actors believed to be involved have been accounted for.

No officers were injured by gunfire during the incident, police say.