



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An alarming trend of teens getting shot is developing in Southwest Philadelphia. On Monday, a teenage girl is fighting for her life, and two other teens have been shot and killed.

All three shootings happened in Southwest Philadelphia.

The motives of the shootings is unclear.

It’s also not clear if they are tied to each other.

Police have ramped up their patrols near the shooting sites to send a message, and to find the killers.

Three teens were shot in a bloody weekend in Southwest Philadelphia.

16-Year-Old Girl Fighting For Her Life After Gunfire Breaks Out Inside Southwest Philly House Party

Two of them were killed and a 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being shot in the neck.

“It has to stop, it has to stop. We want our kids to have a future,” Philadelphia police lieutenant Jim Kearney said.

The future abruptly ended for a 17 year old, whose shoes line his vigil on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace.

He was gunned down over the weekend, just two days before an 18 year old was killed two blocks away on the same street.

The latest shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday on the 5600 block of Whitby Street.

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the neck during a house party. She’s in critical condition but is expected to survive.

It’s a vicious cycle that Philadelphia Police commissioner Richard Ross says has to change.

14-Year-Old Girl Shot In Face While Staying At Friend’s House In Rhawnhurst, Say Philadelphia Police

“This gun issue is something that is a very intractable issue. We’re just doing everything that we can with our Operation Pinpoint and working with the mayor’s plan to try to reduce it as much as we can,” Ross said.

The 16-year-old girl is recovering at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made in any of the shootings.