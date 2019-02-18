



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An apparent shootout and police chase ended with two men in police custody in South Philadelphia, Sunday night. Police say the men tried to get away in a silver car.

Both were taken into custody after a foot chase at 5th and Fernon Streets.

One of those suspects was suffering from a gun shot wound to his back. Police say the men may have been involved in a shootout a few blocks away, near the 1300 block of South 6th Street.

“We believe the occupants of that vehicle may be involved in something, due to the fact there are several bullet holes in the vehicle they were in, and we also found spent shell casings inside of that vehicle,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Investigators say two other cars and a house were struck by gunfire.