



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the face in the city’s Rhawnhurst section. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, around 10:22 a.m. Monday.

Police say the girl is from Montgomery County and was staying with a friend in Rhawnhurst. According to investigators, someone inside the house was horsing around with a gun when the girl was shot in the face.

HAPPENING NOW — @PhillyPolice Commissioner Richard Ross just arrived at Rhawnhurst home where 14-year-old girl was shot in the face. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/ncGdAIoM7p — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 18, 2019

The girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she has been stabilized and will likely need surgery, say police.

BREAKING: 14-year-old Montgomery Co. girl visiting friends at a home in Rhawnhurst shot once in the face. Police believe kids were playing with a gun; numerous firearms inside, per PD. Victim is stabilized at hospital, will need surgery. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lUDvfx91YC — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 18, 2019

Police say a suspect is in custody and a weapon was recovered.