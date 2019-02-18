Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the face in the city’s Rhawnhurst section. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, around 10:22 a.m. Monday.
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 14-year-old girl has been rushed to the hospital after she was shot in the face in the city’s Rhawnhurst section. The shooting happened on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue, around 10:22 a.m. Monday.
Police say the girl is from Montgomery County and was staying with a friend in Rhawnhurst. According to investigators, someone inside the house was horsing around with a gun when the girl was shot in the face.
The girl was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where she has been stabilized and will likely need surgery, say police.
Police say a suspect is in custody and a weapon was recovered.