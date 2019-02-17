Filed Under:Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A winter weather advisory has been issued for areas North and West of Philadelphia and goes into effect starting at 9 p.m. on Sunday. A mixture of precipitation types, including snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain will overspread the region starting this evening.

While snow and ice accumulations are expected to be generally light, icy roads will be possible.

Places like the Poconos can expect to see anywhere from a coating to 2 inches of snow.

As far as ice is concerned, a light glaze is expected for Philadelphia’s Northern and Western suburbs.

As warm air pushes into the system, precipitation is expected to change to rain from South to North into Monday morning.

