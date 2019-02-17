



NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (CBS/AP) — Inmates came to the rescue of a one-year-old girl who was trapped inside her family’s car. The viral video was captured in Pasco County, Florida.

A group of deputies was nearby and they enlisted the help of the inmates who were repairing medians.

It all started when the father tossed the keys in the front seat and the doors locked after he buckled the baby in.

South Street Barbershop Taking Hair Cutting Experience To ‘Another Planet’

The inmates helped pry open the front door just enough for one inmate to use a coat hanger to push a button that unlocked the SUV.

The baby’s mother, Shadow Lantry, told WPEC-TV the infant was “just sitting there happy” throughout Thursday’s ordeal.

(©Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)