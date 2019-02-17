



GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey police officer is getting some praise Sunday night after he left a well-meaning note for a pregnant waitress. The Voorhees officer also left a big tip after having lunch at the Lamp Post Diner in Gloucester Township.

His bill was less than $9, but he tipped more than ten times that. And it was to support the waitress, who is pregnant with her first child.

Courtney English is expecting to give birth to a little baby girl in about a month.

But on Friday, she wasn’t expecting this.

She received a $100 tip on a tab that was just $8.75.

“I didn’t know until he left. And when I found out, I was hysterical,” English said.

The customer who left the tip was a Voorhees police officer who English had never seen before.

He also left a message: “Enjoy your first. You will never forget it.”

“I respect all officers, so I mean it just gives me a higher respect for them and their job. So it was just really awesome,” English said.

The Voorhees police chief told Eyewitness News the officer wants to remain anonymous.

But for English, this small bill made a big impact.

“Definitely, thank you,” English said. “It really means a lot. It’s been really hard saving for the past couple months, so it was really, really amazing.”

English is due on April 1 and she says she’ll continue serving at the Lamp Post Diner until the end of the month.

She already has a name for her little girl — Kayleigh.