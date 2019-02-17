



WHITEHALL, Del. (CBS) — A viral video of a police officer punching a teenager during an arrest is under investigation in Delaware’s Whitehall neighborhood.

Two New Castle County police officers can be seen holding a teenage boy down, while one punches him in the head several times.

The incident happened on East Bellamy drive Friday night.

The video circulating social media does not show what led to the arrest, but police say they received a complaint regarding a quality of life issue that was affecting the community of Whitehall.

New Castle County police say an internal investigation is underway, and that they hold their officers to the highest standard of police conduct.