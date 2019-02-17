



NEGRIL, JAMAICA (CBS) – A Delaware man was murdered in Jamaica Saturday night and now police are searching for his killer.

Police on the island nation say 43-year-old Timothy Harper was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police tell Eyewitness News Harper is a dual citizen and his wife works in Jamaica.

Harper was picking her up from work around 9:05 p.m. when a man approached Harper’s vehicle and opened fire, hitting him several times.

Upon arrival, police found Harper with several gunshot wounds to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harper had two children.

Detectives do not have any suspects in the murder at this point.