PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 17-year-old man has died Saturday following a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Police responded to the 5800 block of Angora Terrace shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Police found the teenager lying on a sidewalk and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died Saturday morning.

No arrests have been made.

