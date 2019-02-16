



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – From a custom built UFO reception desk to an in-house theater, this is not your typical barber shop. At Another Planet, owner Jacque Scott is taking the hair cutting experience to new heights, drawing clients from all walks of life, including celebrities.

“If you have hair and a positive heart you are welcome,” said Scott.

Decked out in a custom space suit, her attention to detail is sharp.

“My styles are electric,” said Scott.

This is not your average barbershop. Business owner “Sci-fi” hopes to inspire others to reach for the sky. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/aJAbUFOqnq — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 16, 2019

She’s known in her community as Sci-Fi.

The nickname came after she was in a car crash in 2014.

She was ejected from her car on impact and is still dealing with the side effects.

“My vision splits,” said Scott. “I would see you Crystal but in two perspectives.”

It would not deter her dream of opening her own barbershop and giving customers those fresh styles they are looking for.

“I feel like a million bucks,” said Scott.

The 29-year-old started practicing on her own head before venturing out and opening Another Planet on South Street in 2016.

“It was pretty challenging, finding a location,” said Scott.

Until recently she’s been doing it all on her own.

And, being a black female member of the LGBT community in a male dominated industry has not made her journey any easier.

At Another Planet Barbershop, it’s important to Scott that every customer feels welcomed.

“For me to be a model for females or the gay community, it’s an honor. This is only the beginning,” said Scott.

Next, Scott plans to open up her own barber academy to help others achieve their dreams.