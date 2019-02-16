



CARNEY’S POINT TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway in Salem County after a child died at a motel. The 7-year-old girl suffered a cardiac arrest at the Friendship Motor Inn in Carney’s Point Township Friday night.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Saturday morning, police responded to the motel again for a well-being check, when four children and two adults tested positive for carbon monoxide.

Officials say they are going to be okay.

The medical examiner has ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death for the 7-year-old.