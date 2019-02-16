BREAKING:5 People Injured, Including 3 Children Ejected From Vehicle, In Roosevelt Boulevard Crash
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

CARNEY’S POINT TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway in Salem County after a child died at a motel. The 7-year-old girl suffered a cardiac arrest at the Friendship Motor Inn in Carney’s Point Township Friday night.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

On Saturday morning, police responded to the motel again for a well-being check, when four children and two adults tested positive for carbon monoxide.

5 People Injured, Including 3 Children Ejected From Vehicle, In Roosevelt Boulevard Crash: Police

Officials say they are going to be okay.

The medical examiner has ruled out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause of death for the 7-year-old.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s