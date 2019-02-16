



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Jersey Shore may be a favorite spot to vacation, but New Jersey is not a state people prefer to flock to for retirement. In fact, a new study says New Jersey is one of the worst states to retire in, while Pennsylvania and Delaware are among the best.

A new study from WalletHub found that New Jersey ranked 46th in the United States for retirees. Pennsylvania cracked the top 10 at No. 9 while Delaware just missed the cut at No. 11.

WalletHub used three main indicators for the study: affordability, quality of life and healthcare.

It considered 46 total factors and used a 100-point scale. Affordability was weighted by 40 points, while quality of life and healthcare each came in at 30 points.

The study found that New Jersey was 45th in affordability, 33rd in quality of life and 29th in health care.

Pennsylvania finished 23rd in affordability and 22nd in healthcare but the quality of life was among the most desirable in the country at No. 5.

Delaware was 15th in affordability, 28th in quality of life and 17th in healthcare.