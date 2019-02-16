



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers goalie carousel continued Saturday morning. The Flyers have traded goalie Anthony Stolarz to the Edmonton Oilers for goalie Cam Talbot.

Talbot, 31, is an unrestricted free agent following the season, and will likely serve as Carter Hart’s backup.

In 31 games with the Oilers this season, Talbot is 10-15-3 with a 3.36 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage.

In 2016, he led the league in wins (42) and finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting.

Stolarz’s Flyers tenure was marked with injuries.

Stolarz, 25, recently played well while backing up Hart. In total, he appeared in 19 games for the Flyers over the last two years, posting a 6-4-4 record with a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage in 19 appearances.

The move gives the Flyers a healthy veteran goaltender, while Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth work their way back from injuries.