MONROE COUNTY (CBS) – A daring and exhaustive rescue to save two Clydesdales trapped in an icy lake happened Saturday morning in Stroudsburg. It took responders from several fire departments to rescue the horses.

Responders used chainsaws to create a channel in the ice to get the horses out.

The horses were coaxed to the shore.

The Clydesdales, named Gunther and Wilhelm, got loose from the Quiet Valley Ranch.

The horses were treated by veterinarians and remain under observation.

They are expected to be OK.

