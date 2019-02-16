  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMOne Smile At A Time
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a trash bag in Mount Airy. Police were called to the 1800 block of East Cliveden Street at 8:52 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the woman’s body was in a trash bag covered with a blanket.

Police: Trenton Man Accused Of Making 17 ‘Swatting’ Hoax Emergency Calls

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information has been released regarding the identification of the victim.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s