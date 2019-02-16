



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a trash bag in Mount Airy. Police were called to the 1800 block of East Cliveden Street at 8:52 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say the woman’s body was in a trash bag covered with a blanket.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No information has been released regarding the identification of the victim.

