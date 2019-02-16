



BETHLEHEM, Pa. (CBS) — The mayor of Bethlehem has declared a day of recognition for the “father” of a very popular marshmallow treat. Mayor Robert Donchez named Feb. 15 “Bob Born Day” to celebrate Bob Born of Just Born Quality Confections on his 94th birthday.

Bob Born joined his father, Sam, and uncles, Irv and Jack, in the family’s confections business, located in Bethlehem, in 1946.

The company took over the Rodda Candy Company of Lancaster in 1953 and was not only interested in their jelly bean candy but also their small line of marshmallow products.

Bob helped develop the forming process of the marshmallow chicks that would later become known as Peeps.

The iconic Peeps chick that once took 72 hours to produce and package now takes only six minutes.

Just Born now makes marshmallow Peeps in a variety of shapes for Easter, Halloween, Christmas, Valentine’s Day and summer.

The company also created MIKE AND IKE and HOT TAMALES.