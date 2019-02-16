BREAKING:5 People Injured, Including 3 Children Ejected From Vehicle, In Roosevelt Boulevard Crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three children and two adults were transported to the hospital after a crash on Whitaker Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard Saturday afternoon. Police say the three children — aging in range from five to 10-years-old were ejected from a vehicle.

The two-vehicle crash on the southbound inner lanes sent five people total to the hospital.

A five-year-old child was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children and is currently listed in critical condition.

Two 10-year-old juveniles were taken to the hospital, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. The other’s condition is not known at this time.

Two adults of unknown age  were transported, one to Albert Einstein Medical Center and another to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. Both adults’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

