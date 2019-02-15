  • CBS 3On Air

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The woman at the center of a viral arrest video on a Jersey beach has been sentenced to a year of probation. Emily Weinman appeared before a judge in Cape May County on Friday.

Wildwood Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Controversial Beach Arrest

Weinman pleaded guilty to a disorderly persons charge after an altercation with police in Wildwood last Memorial Day Weekend.

Officers say the then 20-year-old refused to give her name after they questioned her about alcohol containers on the beach.

Woman Whose Violent Arrest On Wildwood Beach Captured On Video Indicted On Several Counts 

Weinman’s lawyers say she is still considering filing a civil suit against the Wildwood Police Department.

