



WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) – The woman at the center of a viral arrest video on a Jersey beach has been sentenced to a year of probation. Emily Weinman appeared before a judge in Cape May County on Friday.

Weinman pleaded guilty to a disorderly persons charge after an altercation with police in Wildwood last Memorial Day Weekend.

Officers say the then 20-year-old refused to give her name after they questioned her about alcohol containers on the beach.

Weinman’s lawyers say she is still considering filing a civil suit against the Wildwood Police Department.