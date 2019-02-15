  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Get ready for a mouth watering experience! A brand new “Undergound Donut Tour” takes people to four of the most popular donut shops in the city.

It starts at Federal Donuts on South Street and wraps up at Beiler’s Bakery in the Reading Terminal Market.

During each stop, tourists will learn about the donut-making process and how each shop personalizes their doughy treats.

The Undergound Donut Tour happens every Friday and Saturday.

It costs $30 for adults and $15 for kids 10 and under.

