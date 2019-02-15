Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Payless plans to close thousands of its show stores. The move comes less than two years after the retailer emerged from bankruptcy.

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Payless plans to close more than 2,000 stores when it files for bankruptcy again later this month.

Payless, like so many other brick and mortar stores, is being boxed out as more shoppers turn to online retailers.

Sources say Payless will start running going-out-of-business sales next week.

