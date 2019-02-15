  • CBS 3On Air

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are investigating after shots were fired at a restaurant in Skippack Township. The incident happened at Justin’s Carriage House, located on the 3900 block of Skippack Pike, just after midnight on Friday.

Officers interviewed residents who reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area of Skippack Pike and Store Road.

When they arrived to the restaurant they found damage consistent to a gunshot to a double-double pane front window and outdoor awning.

An employee of the restaurant heard the sound of the impact from the gunfire.

Police say there were two employees and two customers in the restaurant at the time of the incident.

No one was injured.

No arrests have been made at this time.

