PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Ocean County need your help tracking down a vandal. The Plumsted Police Department responded to more than 15 complaints Thursday of vehicles being damaged while driving down County Road 539 yesterday.

Officers believe someone was throwing objects from a unknown vehicle — possibly a dark sedan — traveling the other direction.

If you have any information, call police at 609-758-3788.

