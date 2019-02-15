Comments
PLUMSTED TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Ocean County need your help tracking down a vandal. The Plumsted Police Department responded to more than 15 complaints Thursday of vehicles being damaged while driving down County Road 539 yesterday.
Officers believe someone was throwing objects from a unknown vehicle — possibly a dark sedan — traveling the other direction.
If you have any information, call police at 609-758-3788.