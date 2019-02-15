  • CBS 3On Air

PALMER, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man accidentally ran over and killed his wife in the driveway of their Pennsylvania home.

Palmer Township police say the accident occurred around 3 p.m. Thursday, moments after 66-year-old Debra Mitchell got out of the car.

Mitchell was walking toward the back of the vehicle when she apparently fell, possibly due to a medical problem. Authorities say her husband, 66-year-old Terry Mitchell, was unaware she had fallen and ran over her as he backed out of the driveway.

Debra Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband was not injured.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press.

