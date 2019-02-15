  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A large group of ATV and dirt bike riders are disrupting traffic in North Philadelphia Friday afternoon. The group of approximately 25 has been seen cutting off traffic and driving on the wrong side road while doing wheelies.

At one point, the group stopped for gas at I Street and Erie Avenue in Juniata Park before returning to the streets.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story. 

