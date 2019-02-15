



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A storage yard derailment is causing delays on SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Friday afternoon. SEPTA’s Airport, Media/Elwyn and Wilmington/Newark lines are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Those lines will now board from track 5 at 30th Street Station.

SEPTA says the train was heading into the yard when the incident happened.

Road Closures, Pedestrian Movement Restrictions To Cause Major SEPTA Service Detours In Center City Sunday

Airport: Service continues to operate with delays of up to 15 minutes due to a storage yard derailment. Passengers may board all trains from their normal boarding locations at 30th Street Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 15, 2019

Elwyn: Service continues to operate with delays of up to 15 minutes due to a storage yard derailment. Passengers may board all trains from their normal boarding locations at 30th Street Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 15, 2019

Newark: Service continues to operate with delays of up to 15 minutes due to a storage yard derailment. Passengers may board all trains from their normal boarding locations at 30th Street Station. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) February 15, 2019

No passengers were on board and no one was injured at the time of the derailment.