PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A storage yard derailment is causing delays on SEPTA Regional Rail Lines Friday afternoon. SEPTA’s Airport, Media/Elwyn and Wilmington/Newark lines are operating with delays of up to 15 minutes.

Those lines will now board from track 5 at 30th Street Station.

SEPTA says the train was heading into the yard when the incident happened.

No passengers were on board and no one was injured at the time of the derailment.

