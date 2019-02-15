



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a year later, authorities have ruled a big fire in Philadelphia’s Old City a case of arson.

The fire started Feb. 18 of last year at 239 Chestnut Street and spread through several buildings as it reached four alarms.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about the fire, call the ATF Philadelphia Field Office.