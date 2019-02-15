Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The 21st annual Tattoo Arts Convention opened Friday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The convention features celebrity tattoo artists and contestants from the reality show called, “Master Ink.”
There will also be contests, demonstrations, and live entertainment.
The show runs through Sunday.