



MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A Valentine’s Day project at St. Peter’s Episcopal preschool in Chester County got several kids sick after someone brought in moldy plastic bags.

Crews responded to the preschool at St. Peter’s Church on the 2400 block of St. Peter’s Road in Malvern around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS3 was told a handful of 3-year-old students got an allergic reaction after someone brought in moldy plastic bags that were used in a Valentine’s Day activity.

Some kids went home early and parents were notified, while others were transported to area hospitals.

