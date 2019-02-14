BREAKING:Several Preschool Students Fall Ill After Someone Brought In Moldy Plastic Bags For Valentine's Day Project, CBS3 Learns
MALVERN, Pa. (CBS) — A Valentine’s Day project at St. Peter’s Episcopal preschool in Chester County got several kids sick after someone brought in moldy plastic bags.

Crews responded to the preschool at St. Peter’s Church on the 2400 block of St. Peter’s Road in Malvern around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

CBS3 was told a handful of 3-year-old students got an allergic reaction after someone brought in moldy plastic bags that were used in a Valentine’s Day activity.

Some kids went home early and parents were notified, while others were transported to area hospitals.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments (2)
  1. Michael J. McFadden says:
    February 14, 2019 at 1:36 pm

    At the end of this article I see, as usual “Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.”

    WHERE do I see what happens after the story “develops”? Here in these chat comments? Somewhere on Facebook?

    Reply
    1. Michael J. McFadden says:
      February 14, 2019 at 1:38 pm

      OK: The new headline that popped up just after I added the above comment says it was from “moldy plastic bags brought in for a Valentine’s Day project.” which basically is what I wanted to know…

      Reply

