



NEW YORK (CBS) – The Sixers’ Joel Embiid went soaring into the courtside seats at Wednesday night’s game in New York.

He took out a member of the Knicks media staff with a kick from his size 17 sneakers. He also landed right near actress Regina King and comedian Tracy Morgan.

Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted 🙏🏾 https://t.co/LLTtzECuV4 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) February 14, 2019

“I shouldn’t have done that,” said Embiid during an interview. “That’s my fault. Maybe, next time if I do that I shouldn’t try to land with my feet first. I am so sorry.”

After the game, JoJo met the statistician he almost crushed.

“As soon as he was coming, I said ‘oh no!’ You knew it was going to happen. There was nothing I could do. You know, it hurt for a second but he made sure to miss Regina King which was pretty good on his part, but I’m OK,” said statistician Dave Fried.

King tweeted afterwards, “Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted.”