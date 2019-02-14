  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) – The Sixers’ Joel Embiid went soaring into the courtside seats at Wednesday night’s game in New York.

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

He took out a member of the Knicks media staff with a kick from his size 17 sneakers. He also landed right near actress Regina King and comedian Tracy Morgan.

“I shouldn’t have done that,” said Embiid during an interview. “That’s my fault. Maybe, next time if I do that I shouldn’t try to land with my feet first. I am so sorry.”

After the game, JoJo met the statistician he almost crushed.

“As soon as he was coming, I said ‘oh no!’ You knew it was going to happen. There was nothing I could do. You know, it hurt for a second but he made sure to miss Regina King which was pretty good on his part, but I’m OK,” said statistician Dave Fried.

King tweeted afterwards, “Yoooo. Thank you God and @JoelEmbiid for your athletic abilities. Crisis averted.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s