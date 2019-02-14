



RENO, Nev. (CBS) – A baseball card collector found a great deal on the “Great Bambino.” Dale Ball scored big when he nabbed an ultra-rare Babe Ruth baseball card at a Nevada store for just $2.

The owner thought it was a fake.

Ball says an authenticator has since confirmed that it’s a rare 1921 card, possibly worth millions.

“I didn’t even know what to say, I had tears running down my face to tell you the truth. You can’t even imagine the feeling.”

Ball says if he decides to sell it, the collector who sold it to him will get a cut.