



WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Bucks County are asking for the public’s help tracking down a suspect wanted for a Valentine Day’s theft. Officers say a man walked out of Wegman’s in Warrington Township on Thursday with more than $300 in merchandise, including flowers and Valentine’s Day cards.

The suspect took off in an older model silver Ford Explorer with the Pennsylvania license plate: K-S-L-2-7-7-9.

21-Year-Old Man Pleads Guilty To First-Degree Murder For Stabbing Teen Cousin More Than 100 Times

The theft happened Thursday afternoon at 12:58 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information about the suspect is being asked to call the Warrington Township Police Department at 215-343-3311.